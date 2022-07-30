'Mumbai won't be financial capital if...': Maha Guv's remark draws flak, Sanjay Raut seeks his resignation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Mumbai is financial capital only...': Maha Guv's controversial remark draws flak, Raut seeks his resignation

Highlights Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's remark on Mumbai drew flak from Sanjay Raut.

Raut urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to seek Koshiyari's resignation.

Raut shared a clip of Koshiyari's speech and slammed him for "insulting Marathi people."

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's remark on Mumbai drew flak from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday, who went on to appeal to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to seek Koshiyari's resignation.

During an address at a program in Mumbai's Andheri on Friday, Koshiyari seemed to suggest that Mumbai won't be called financial capital if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are not a part of the city. Raut shared a clip of Koshiyari's speech and slammed him for "insulting Marathi people."

"In short, Maharashtra and Marathi people are beggars.. Even Morarji Desai did not insult 105 Marathi martyrs like this.. Chief Minister Shinde...are you listening? That your Maharashtra is different.. If you have a shred of self-respect, first ask for the governor's resignation.." Raut wrote on Twitter.

"Wake up Marathi wake up... The BJP Governor has revealed why he broke the Shiv Sena and brought the government into a bubble," Raut added. As per reports, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirma Sena (MNS) also demanded Koshiyari's statement to be withdrawn.

Meanwhile, adding fuel to fire, Nihar Thackeray, nephew of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday met Eknath Shinde and extended his support to the latter.

Nihar Thackeray is the son of late Bindumadhav Thackeray, the eldest son of Sena founder Bal Thackeray. A statement from Shinde's office released after the meeting said Nihar Thackeray will start his political journey under the CM's leadership.

Last month, Shinde led a revolt in the Shiv Sena and walked away with nearly 40 party MLAs. On June 30, he took oath as chief minister with support of the BJP.

