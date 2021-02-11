Row erupts after Uddhav govt denies Governor to board state aircraft for flight to Uttarakhand

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

A massive row erupted after Uddhav Thackeray government denied permission to Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari to travel to Dehradun in a state plane. Koshyari was scheduled to travel by a state government plane to Dehradun in Uttarakhand at 10 am on Thursday, but permission was not granted for the flight and he later took a commercial flight, which left for Dehradun around 12.15 pm.

Meanwhile, former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis hit out at the MVA government and accused the Shiv Sena-led dispensation of being "egoistic" and indulging in "childish acts". He also alleged the state government has insulted the constitutional post of governor.

"It is an unfortunate incident. Such anincident had never happened in the state earlier. Governor is not a person, it is a designation. People come and go, but the designation stays. The governor is the head of the state. In fact, it is the governor who appoints the chief minister and his cabinet," Fadnavis said.

"The government should understand that it is insulting a constitutional post," he added.

Fadnavis said that in a normal circumstances if the governor wants to use a state flight, he has to send a letter to the General Administration Department (GAD), which then approves it.

"In this case, I came to know that the (governor's) entire travel programme was sent to the GAD. The chief secretary knew about it and a file was put up before the chief minister. But deliberately, till the governor sat in the plane, the permission was not given and ultimately, he (governor) had to get down from the plane," the BJP leader said.

"This is completely a childish act. I have not seen such an egoistic government. According to me, the CM and the government showing such egoistic attitude is wrong...It is like a street fight," he added.

He also said that this plane is a state government's property and not a private one.

