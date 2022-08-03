Wednesday, August 03, 2022
     
  Maharashtra Governor comment on Mumbai: Senior IPS officer 'manhandled' in Thane during NCP protest

Maharashtra Governor comment on Mumbai: Senior IPS officer 'manhandled' in Thane during NCP protest

In the viral video, the IPS officer is seen being pushed by some protesters when the police tried to prevent the crowd from moving ahead.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Thane Updated on: August 03, 2022 7:54 IST
Maharashtra Governor, Nationalist Congress Party NCP, ncp, congress, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Bhagat S
Image Source : TWITTER@ANI The incident took place on Monday when Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and workers were marching towards the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai to protest against the Governor's comments.

Highlights

  • Senior cop 'manhandled' in Thane during NCP protest against Governor comments
  • Incident took place on Monday when NCP workers were marching towards Raj Bhavan
  • In the viral video, the IPS officer is seen being pushed by some protesters

A video has surfaced on social media purportedly showing a senior police officer in Thane being pushed by protesters during a march against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's "Gujaratis-Rajasthanis" comments. The incident took place on Monday when Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and workers were marching towards the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai to protest against the Governor's comments.

Also Read | 'Marathi people importance cannot diminish': Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra Governor's statement

The NCP march was stopped midway by a police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinay Rathod. In the viral video, the IPS officer is seen being pushed by some protesters when the police tried to prevent the crowd from moving ahead. When contacted, an official at the Kopri police station said no offence has been registered so far in connection with the incident. Koshyari had triggered a huge controversy with his comments that "Mumbai will have no money if the Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were to leave” the city. Facing all-around flak for the comments made last week, the Governor on Monday issued an apology.

Also Read | 'Mumbai won't be financial capital if...': Maha Governor's controversial remark draws flak | VIDEO

