'It's Sharad Pawar who broke the party': Shiv Sena MLA Ramdas Kadam

Maharashtra news: Shiv Sena MLA Ramdas Kadam, who is now on Eknath Shinde's fold, said Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar broke the party. He added that the leader had been trying to end it for a long time but could not do it since Balasahed Thackeray was there.

"It was Sharad Pawar (NCP Chief) who broke the party (Shiv Sena). He was trying to end it since Balasaheb was there but never found a chance. Now, he made Uddhav CM. Uddhav didn't go out during Covid and then was ill for 6 months. He made use of it," said Shiv Sena MLA Ramdas Kadam.

While talking to news agency ANI, Kadam said that despite having the chief minister from Shiv Sena, party MLAs were not getting funds for development in their constituency. "NCP was making use of it. Shiv Sena was being weakened in our area. I informed this to Uddhav Thackeray but he did not do anything," added Kadam.

The leader mentioned that it was not acceptable to them that the son of Shiv Sena was sitting with NCP and Congress minister, mentioned the minister.

"Had Eknath Shinde not taken this step, Shiv Sena would not even have had 10 MLAs in the next election. I would thank MLAs, who went with Eknath. I worked in the party for 52 years & then I was expelled. I am joining Eknath Shinde today onwards," added Ramdas.

In another development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has recognised Rahul Shewale as the Shiv Sena leader in the Lower House of Parliament.

Speaking to reporters here, Shinde said Shiv Sena MPs have supported his stand to uphold the ideals of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray. "Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has recognised Rahul Shewale as the Shiv Sena leader in the Lower House," he said.

