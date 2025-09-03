Maharashtra government sets up sub-committee for welfare of OBCs amid Maratha quota protests The Maharashtra government has formed a cabinet subcommittee to focus on the welfare of the OBC (Other Backward Classes) community. Chaired by Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the committee includes 8 members from BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

Amid Maratha quota protests, the Maharashtra government has constituted a cabinet subcommittee focused on addressing issues related to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community. According to sources, the subcommittee will work on programs and schemes concerning the social, educational, and economic development of the OBC population.

Senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been appointed as the chairperson of the subcommittee.

The committee will include the following members:

Chhagan Bhujbal

Ganesh Naik

Gulabrao Patil

Sanjay Rathod

Pankaja Munde

Atul Save

Dattatray Bharne

The political composition of the subcommittee is as follows:

4 members from the BJP

2 members from Shiv Sena

2 members from NCP

An official announcement of the subcommittee is expected to be made soon.

Maratha quota row

The Maharashtra government's formation of a cabinet subcommittee on OBC welfare comes against the backdrop of an intense protest over Maratha reservation demands. The timing of the move closely follows Maratha activist Manoj Jarange’s decision to end his indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai. Maratha leader Manoj Jarange, who had been on a hunger strike for five days at Azad Maidan, declared a "victory" for the protestors after the state agreed to key demands. Surrounded by supporters, Jarange ended his fast on Tuesday evening by drinking juice offered by senior minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

The government assured to grant Kunbi caste certificates falling under the OBC category to eligible Maratha families in the Marathwada region. In addition to the caste certificate announcement, the state government has agreed to provide compensation and government jobs to the families of those who died during the reservation protests. Earlier, the protesters had demanded a 10% quota in jobs and education under the OBC category.

Bombay HC’s order

The Bombay High Court weighed in on the agitation, noting that the protest had "literally paralysed" Mumbai. Authorities were directed to clear Azad Maidan by 3 PM on Tuesday. Jarange and roughly 4,000 supporters had occupied Azad Maidan since August 29, resulting in severe traffic congestion and disruption in South Mumbai.