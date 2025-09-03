Maharashtra government sets up sub-committee for welfare of OBCs amid Maratha quota protests

Amid Maratha quota protests, the Maharashtra government has constituted a cabinet subcommittee focused on addressing issues related to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community. According to sources, the subcommittee will work on programs and schemes concerning the social, educational, and economic development of the OBC population.
Senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been appointed as the chairperson of the subcommittee.
The committee will include the following members:
Chhagan Bhujbal
Ganesh Naik
Gulabrao Patil
Sanjay Rathod
Pankaja Munde
Atul Save
Dattatray Bharne
The political composition of the subcommittee is as follows:
4 members from the BJP
2 members from Shiv Sena
2 members from NCP
An official announcement of the subcommittee is expected to be made soon.
Maratha quota row
The Maharashtra government's formation of a cabinet subcommittee on OBC welfare comes against the backdrop of an intense protest over Maratha reservation demands. The timing of the move closely follows Maratha activist Manoj Jarange’s decision to end his indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai. Maratha leader Manoj Jarange, who had been on a hunger strike for five days at Azad Maidan, declared a "victory" for the protestors after the state agreed to key demands. Surrounded by supporters, Jarange ended his fast on Tuesday evening by drinking juice offered by senior minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.
The government assured to grant Kunbi caste certificates falling under the OBC category to eligible Maratha families in the Marathwada region. In addition to the caste certificate announcement, the state government has agreed to provide compensation and government jobs to the families of those who died during the reservation protests. Earlier, the protesters had demanded a 10% quota in jobs and education under the OBC category.
Bombay HC’s order
The Bombay High Court weighed in on the agitation, noting that the protest had "literally paralysed" Mumbai. Authorities were directed to clear Azad Maidan by 3 PM on Tuesday. Jarange and roughly 4,000 supporters had occupied Azad Maidan since August 29, resulting in severe traffic congestion and disruption in South Mumbai.