Saturday, July 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Maha Guv Koshyari's remark: Time to decide if he should be sent back home or jail, says Uddhav

Maha Guv Koshyari's remark: Time to decide if he should be sent back home or jail, says Uddhav

Addressing a press conference at his residence 'Matoshree' here, Thackeray said, "The hatred that the governor harbours in his mind against Marathi people has inadvertently come out."

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Mumbai Updated on: July 30, 2022 14:39 IST
maharashtra governor, maharashtra news, bhagat singh koshiyari, sanjay raut, maharashtra shiv sena,
Image Source : TWITTER@ANI Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday demanded an apology from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his remarks on Mumbai.

Highlights

  • Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray demanded apology from Maharashtra Governor
  • Guv had said 'Mumbai will cease to be financial capital if Gujaratis, Rajasthanis sent back'
  • Thackeray also accused the governor of "polarising Hindus living peacefully" in Mumbai

Maha Guv Koshyari's remark: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday demanded an apology from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his remarks on Mumbai, and said time has come to decide whether he should be sent back home or to jail.

Addressing a press conference at his residence 'Matoshree' here, Thackeray said, "The hatred that the governor harbours in his mind against Marathi people has inadvertently come out." He demanded that the governor tender an apology to Marathi people. "Time has come to decide whether to send Koshyari back home or to jail...In the last three years, he has insulted Marathi-speaking people despite staying in Maharashtra. Now with these comments, he has brought disrespect to the governor's post," Thackeray alleged. Thackeray also accused the governor of "polarising Hindus living peacefully" in Mumbai and Thane.

Speaking during an event in Mumbai on Friday evening, Koshyari had said there will be no money left in Mumbai and it will cease to be the financial capital of the country if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are not there in the city. 

 

Related Stories
Thanks for understanding: Sanjay Raut welcomes Amit Shah's stand on Maharashtra Guv letter row

Thanks for understanding: Sanjay Raut welcomes Amit Shah's stand on Maharashtra Guv letter row

Maharashtra Governor has time to meet Kangana Ranaut, but not farmers: Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Governor has time to meet Kangana Ranaut, but not farmers: Sharad Pawar

Row erupts after Uddhav govt denies Governor to board state aircraft for flight to Uttarakhand

Row erupts after Uddhav govt denies Governor to board state aircraft for flight to Uttarakhand

Shiv Sena dubs Maharashtra Governor Koshyari as ‘political agent’ of Union Home Ministry

Shiv Sena dubs Maharashtra Governor Koshyari as ‘political agent’ of Union Home Ministry

Maharashtra Guv should show 'positive' intent through actions: Sanjay Raut on Nomination of MLCs

Maharashtra Guv should show 'positive' intent through actions: Sanjay Raut on Nomination of MLCs

Wankhede's wife, father meet Maharashtra governor Koshyari, submit complaint against Malik

Wankhede's wife, father meet Maharashtra governor Koshyari, submit complaint against Malik

Maharashtra Budget Session first day witnesses chaos, Governor Koshyari leaves address midway

Maharashtra Budget Session first day witnesses chaos, Governor Koshyari leaves address midway

Uddhav resigns after SC refuses to stay floor test, BJP celebrates | 10 Points

Uddhav resigns after SC refuses to stay floor test, BJP celebrates | 10 Points

As his remarks kicked up a row, the governor on Saturday said his comments were misconstrued and added that he had "no intention of belittling the hard work of Marathi-speaking people".

Also Read | 'Mumbai won't be financial capital if...': Maha Governor's controversial remark draws flak | VIDEO

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News