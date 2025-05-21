Heavy rains lash western India: IMD issues alerts for Maharashtra and Goa with safety advisories The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts across various districts in Maharashtra and Goa due to the likelihood of thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rainfall until 25 May.

New Delhi:

As parts of western India face severe pre-monsoon weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings and alerts for Maharashtra and Goa, predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the coming days.

Authorities have urged residents and tourists to exercise caution, especially in coastal and hilly areas.

Maharashtra weather forecast and alerts issued till May 25

The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts across various districts in Maharashtra due to the likelihood of thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rainfall until 25 May.

Orange alert as been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur, indicating a high probability of heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and possible thunderstorm activity.

Yellow alert is in place for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Solapur, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Yavatmal, and Washim, where moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are expected.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea until 25 May, as wind speeds along the outh Maharashtra and Goa coasts are forecasted to reach 35 to 45 km/h**, with gusts possibly up to 55 km/h. The IMD has advised coastal communities to stay alert and take all safety precautions.

Goa weather forecast and warnings from May 21-26

Goa continues to experience persistent rain, with the IMD forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall** across the coastal state from 21 to 26 May.

On Wednesday, isolated areas of the state received extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 50 to 60 km/h. The inclement weather is likely to persist for coming days.

From May 21 to 26, rainfall activity will remain high, with "heavy to very heavy rain" likely at several locations, the IMD said.

The Goa government has closed access to the popular Dudhsagar waterfalls and advised the public to avoid all high-risk areas including other waterfalls and trekking paths.

Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane emphasised safety, urging both residents and tourists to stay away from hazardous zones.

"The gates of Dudhsagar waterfall will remain closed to visitors. Please avoid venturing into other waterfalls as well, as they may pose significant risks due to strong currents, flash floods and slippery terrain," said Rane, adding that trekking and similar activities should be postponed until weather conditions improve.