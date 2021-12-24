Friday, December 24, 2021
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  • Delhi completes 100% first dose vaccinations: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Maharashtra: 4 drainage workers die in Solapur due to lack of safety equipment

2 workers had died on the spot on Thursday while the other two had been taken to a hospital in serious condition.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Solapur (Maharashtra) Updated on: December 24, 2021 14:57 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Maharashtra: 4 drainage workers die in Solapur due to lack of safety equipment. 

Highlights

  • 4 municipal corporation workers died while working on drainage system in Solapur's Akkalkot today
  • 2 workers had died on spot on Dec 23 while other two had been taken to hospital in serious condition
  • After the incident, the locals blamed Solapur Municipal Corporation for its negligence

Four municipal corporation workers died while working on a drainage system in Akkalkot of Maharashtra's Solapur district on Friday.

Two workers had died on the spot on Thursday while the other two had been taken to a hospital in serious condition. They died on Friday morning. After the incident, the locals blamed Solapur Municipal Corporation for its negligence. 

They said that the municipality did not provide the safety gears necessary for workers engaged in drainage work. According to local people, construction work of a national highway in the area is also creating problems for the workers. 

The locals had tried to save the deceased labourers but due to lack of safety gears, two died on the spot yesterday (December 23).

The social organisations have strongly condemned the fateful incident and have urged the administration to take action against the contractors involved in the work.

(With ANI inputs) 

