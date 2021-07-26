Maharashtra: Engineer suspended for negligence in repair of percolation tank

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Leaking percolation tank could have led to flooding and damage in nearby areas, an official said.

An engineer with the minor irrigation department in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been suspended for alleged negligence in the repair of a leaking percolation tank which could have led to flooding and damage in nearby areas, an official said. Palghar zilla parishad's Chief Executive Officer Siddharam Salimat on July 23 issued the order suspending engineer Kishore Pralhad Avchar. The order said the percolation tank at Shelte in Wada taluka breached on July 21.

Local sarpanch and villagers had from time-to-time warned the engineer about a possible leakage in the tank. The engineer ignored the warnings and did not get the tank repaired properly, the suspension order said.

