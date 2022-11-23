Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Maharashtra: Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Nashik, no damage reported

Earthquake in Maharashtra: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra's Nashik district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremours were felt around 4 am in 89 kilometres west of Nashik. It further stated that the depth of the quake was 5 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 23-11-2022, 04:04:35 IST, Lat: 19.95 & Long: 72.94, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 89km W of Nashik, Maharashtra," tweeted NCS minutes after the quake hit the region.

However, there was no casualty or damage has been reported so far due to the earthquake in Nashik.

Earthquakes in several regions of country

It should be noted here that several regions in the country experienced earthquakes in the month of November. Earlier on November 14, Punjab's Amritsar was hit by an earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale around 3.42 am.

On November 10, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Arunachal Pradesh, sending tremors in several northeastern states. Notably, strong tremors were felt across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and across north India on November 9 after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Himalayan region near Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand along the Nepal border.

