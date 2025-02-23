Maharashtra delegation in Paris to seek UNESCO World Heritage tag for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's forts UNESCO tag for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj forts: The delegation will conduct technical and diplomatic presentations before the UNESCO authorities, emphasising the historical and architectural significance of these forts.

UNESCO tag for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj forts: A high-level delegation, headed by Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, is in Paris to advocate for UNESCO World Heritage status for 12 forts associated with Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, an official said on Sunday.

According to an official statement from Shelar's office, the Maharashtra government has submitted a proposal to UNESCO under the theme 'Maratha Military Landscape of India', seeking the inclusion of 12 forts in the World Heritage list.

12 forts of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

The forts of Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Panhala, Shivneri, Lohagad, Salher, Sindhudurg, Suvarnadurg, Vijaydurg, Khanderi and Jinji in Tamil Nadu have been included in the proposal, the statement said.

On the directives of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a delegation departed for Paris on Saturday to advocate for the state's case for UNESCO recognition.

The four-member delegation, including additional chief secretary Vikas Kharge, deputy director of the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums Hemant Dalvi, and architect Shikha Jain, will be in Paris till February 26.

The delegation will conduct technical and diplomatic presentations before the UNESCO authorities, emphasising the historical and architectural significance of these forts, the statement said.

Ashish Shelar expresses gratitude to PM Modi

Shelar conveyed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for forwarding Maharashtra's proposal to UNESCO and to Devendra Fadnavis for entrusting him with the responsibility of representing the state on a global stage.

He expressed hope that these efforts would secure international recognition for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s forts while emphasizing the significance of Maharashtra’s cultural heritage. "If UNESCO grants recognition to these forts, it will open avenues for enhanced conservation, preservation, and tourism development. This will help safeguard Maharashtra's cultural heritage and boost the local economy," Shelar said.

Also Read: Delhi: Akbar Road, Humayun Road signboards blackened, Chhatrapati Shivaji posters pasted over them

Also Read: 5 fascinating quotes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj