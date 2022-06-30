Maharashtra crisis LIVE: BJP, Shinde camp in huddle as Fadnavis all set to be CM again

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis being fed sweets by Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned from Maharashtra CMs post, during a party meeting, at Taj President Hotel in Mumbai.

Maharashtra crisis LIVE updates: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will now decide the next court of action. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned on Wednesday, a day before a scheduled floor test in the state Assembly. The state BJP unit has asked all its MLAs to gather in Mumbai. There will be another round of meeting at the official residence of Fadnavis later tonight. The resignation of Thackeray capped a week-long drama of resort politics, where rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by minister Eknath Shinde camped in luxury hotels and hopped on chartered jets from Mumbai to Surat and Guwahati, before landing in the cool climes of Goa on Wednesday night. BJP leaders are expected to meet the Governor to stake claim to form the next government in the state. The swearing-in of the Fadnavis-led ministry may take places soon.

Latest India News