Maharashtra crisis LIVE: BJP, Shinde camp in huddle as Fadnavis all set to be CM again

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will now decide the next court of action. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned on Wednesday, a day before a scheduled floor test in the state Assembly.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Mumbai Updated on: June 30, 2022 8:48 IST
Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis
Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis being fed sweets by Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned from Maharashtra CMs post, during a party meeting, at Taj President Hotel in Mumbai. 

 

Maharashtra crisis LIVE updates: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will now decide the next court of action. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned on Wednesday, a day before a scheduled floor test in the state Assembly. The state BJP unit has asked all its MLAs to gather in Mumbai. There will be another round of meeting at the official residence of Fadnavis later tonight. The resignation of Thackeray capped a week-long drama of resort politics, where rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by minister Eknath Shinde camped in luxury hotels and hopped on chartered jets from Mumbai to Surat and Guwahati, before landing in the cool climes of Goa on Wednesday night. BJP leaders are expected to meet the Governor to stake claim to form the next government in the state.  The swearing-in of the Fadnavis-led ministry may take places soon. 

 

  • Jun 30, 2022 8:47 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Rebel MLAs to decide strategy today at Goa hotel

    The rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena will meet today in Goa. The next strategy will be discussed in this meeting.

  • Jun 30, 2022 8:46 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Meeting of BJP leaders at Fadnavis' residence today

    Senior BJP leaders will meet at Devendra Fadnavis' bungalow Sagar at 11 am today. BJP Maharashtra in-charge CT Ravi will also be involved. BJP has asked all the MLAs to stay in Mumbai till further orders. 

    - Reports JP Singh (India TV)

  • Jun 30, 2022 8:37 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    A peek into party position ahead of floor test in legislative assembly

    288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly

    BJP - 106
    Shiv Sena - 55
    NCP - 53
    Congress - 44
    Bahujan Vikas Aghadi - 3
    Samajwadi Party - 2
    AIMIM - 2
    Prahar Janshakti Party - 2
    MNS - 1
    CPI (M) - 1
    PWP - 1
    Swambhimani Paksha - 1
    Rashtriya Samaj Paksha - 1
    Jansurajya Shakti Party - 1
    Krantikari Shetkari Party - 1
    Independents - 13

    There is a vacancy due to the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke last month. Of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs, 39 rebelled against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government along with 10 independents. Two NCP members - Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal - have tested COVID-19 positive, while two other party legislators - Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik - are currently in jail.

     

  • Jun 30, 2022 8:35 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Fadnavis, Shinde will decide next course of action, says Maha BJP chief

     

    BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will now decide the next court of action, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday night. The state BJP unit has asked all its MLAs to gather in Mumbai.

  • Jun 30, 2022 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Uddhav Thackeray arrives at his residence Matoshree after submitting his resignation

