Maha crisis: Sanjay raut takes dig over floor test notice, says Guv acted at jet speed even faster than Rafale

Maharashtra crisis: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday termed the Maharashtra Governor's order for a floor test of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government as "unlawful", saying that the Supreme Court is yet to decide on the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs. He said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the ruling coalition of Sena, NCP and Congress, will approach the Supreme Court and seek justice on this issue.

Raut reminded the governor that the file pertaining to the nomination of 12 MLCs to the Upper House of the state legislature from his quota has been pending with him for a long time. "This (floor test order) is an unlawful activity as pleas of disqualification of 16 MLAs are pending before the Supreme Court. If such unlawful activities take place, and if the governor and the BJP trample upon the Constitution, then the SC has to interfere," Raut told reporters. "We will go to the Supreme Court and seek justice," he said.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has issued a letter to the Maharashtra Legislature Secretary late on Tuesday night, directing him to hold a floor test of the Shiv Sena-led government at 11 am on June 30.

