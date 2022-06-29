Wednesday, June 29, 2022
     
  4. Maha crisis: Sanjay raut takes dig over floor test notice, says Guv acted at jet speed even faster than Rafale

Maha crisis: Sanjay raut takes dig over floor test notice, says Guv acted at jet speed even faster than Rafale

Taking a dig at the governor, Sanjay Raut said the Raj Bhavan has acted at a "jet speed even faster than Rafale" after BJP leaders met him, urging him to seek a trust vote.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Mumbai Updated on: June 29, 2022 11:39 IST
Image Source : PTI

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut outside Shiv Sena Bhawan, at Dadar in Mumbai. 

Highlights

  • Sanjay Raut termed the Maharashtra Governor's order for a floor test as "unlawful"
  • Shiv Sena leader said that SC is yet to decide on the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs
  • Governor had issued a letter for a floor test of the Shiv Sena-led government at 11 am on June 30

Maharashtra crisis: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday termed the Maharashtra Governor's order for a floor test of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government as "unlawful", saying that the Supreme Court is yet to decide on the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs. He said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the ruling coalition of Sena, NCP and Congress, will approach the Supreme Court and seek justice on this issue.

Raut reminded the governor that the file pertaining to the nomination of 12 MLCs to the Upper House of the state legislature from his quota has been pending with him for a long time. "This (floor test order) is an unlawful activity as pleas of disqualification of 16 MLAs are pending before the Supreme Court. If such unlawful activities take place, and if the governor and the BJP trample upon the Constitution, then the SC has to interfere," Raut told reporters. "We will go to the Supreme Court and seek justice," he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra crisis: Eknath Shinde visits Kamakhya temple; says 'ready for floor test'

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has issued a letter to the Maharashtra Legislature Secretary late on Tuesday night, directing him to hold a floor test of the Shiv Sena-led government at 11 am on June 30. 

Also Read | Uddhav has lost majority, conduct floor test, Fadnavis tells Maharashtra Guv | 10 Points

