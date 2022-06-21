Maharashtra crisis: 'Mai samudra hoon, laut kar wapas aunga,' Fadnavis' old video surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis.

Highlights MVA govt is facing a crisis after its leader Eknath Shinde, other MLAs revolted against party

Shinde with around 35 MLAs are camping in Gujarat's Surat

Amid this, Maharashtra LoP Devendra Fadnavis' old video has surfaced about returning to power

Maharashtra political crisis: All is not well in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra after Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and some other party MLAs are camping in Gujarat's Surat. No political possibility can be denied at the moment with a question mark -- whether CM Uddhav Thackeray-led government will survive the crisis?

Amid this, BJP leader Nitish Rane has tweeted a video of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Devender Fandavis's old remark which he made in December 2019 saying, "Mera paani utarta dekh, mere kinaare par ghar mat basaa lena... mai samudra hoon, laut kar wapas ayunga." (Don't try to settle on the beach shore after a wave backwash, I am the ocean, will return for sure).

The crux of Fadnavi's statement holds relevance at least in the current political situation in Maharashtra where MVA government seems to be in trouble after Shinde's move.

Speculations are in full swing a day after MLC elections in Maharashtra when Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and around 35 party MLAs suddenly decided to camp in Gujarat's Surat. The question here is whether the MVA government will survive this crisis or not.

Reports say Shinde's step is motivated as he was not running happy with the party for over 6 months from now.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP leader Chandrakant Patil has said that they have nothing to do with the current political crisis but will 'definitely consider' if Eknath Shinde approaches them.

Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut, however, dismissed speculation that a 'political earthquake' is in the offing in Maharashtra, but accused the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hatching its biggest conspiracy to topple the MVA government.

"There is no basis for the so-called 'political earthquake' as is being touted in some circles... This is an attempt to hit at the MVA and the plot is being staged on Gujarat soil. It will prove to be futile as in the past," Raut declared.

Admitting that Minister Eknath Shinde, along with several MLAs' are "not reachable", Raut claimed that "contact has been developed with some legislators" and attempts are on to defuse the crisis.

A Congress leader said that "there's no immediate threat to the MVAa though "frantic efforts are underway to bring down the government ahead of the civic polls in Maharashtra and the states' elections later in the year.

As a precaution, the Congress is planning to herd its flock and has summoned all its MLAs to rush to Mumbai this evening.

