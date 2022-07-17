Maharashtra: 38 students of Nagpur school test Covid positive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Maharashtra Covid news: At least 38 students of a private school in Nagpur city in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

Nagpur district on Sunday reported 262 fresh Covid cases, including 100 infections from Nagpur city, taking the overall tally to 5,69,690. The cumulative Covid death toll so far stood at 10,339, as per an official release.

"Samples of the students of a private school in Jaitala area in Nagpur city were taken on Friday. As per the test results which became available on Sunday, 38 students have been found infected with coronavirus," a district health official told PTI.

Maharashtra's Covid Tally

Maharashtra reported 2,186 new cases of Covid and three deaths, according to data that was released by the state health department. Out of the three deaths, two were recorded from Mumbai city and one from Chandrapur district. With this, the caseload in the state rose to 80,19,391 and the death toll to 1,48,026.

Of the total 15,525 active cases in the state, the highest number of 5,545 cases are in Pune, followed by 2,300 and 1,270 cases in Mumbai and Thane districts respectively. A total of 78,55,840 patients have recuperated from the infection so far, of whom 2,179 recovered in the last 24 hours, the department said.

