Maharashtra reports 1,094 new Covid cases today; Mumbai adds 316

A total of 26,980 coronavirus tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, taking their overall count to 8,42,71,732.

Maharashtra reported 1,094 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday and five deaths, according to data provided by the state's health department. The new cases took the overall tally of infections to 81,07,366 and the toll to 1,48,274.

The state on Tuesday had reported 869 cases and two deaths linked to the viral infection. Also, 1,747 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,52,049 and leaving the state with 7,043 active cases.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.08 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent. Of the five new coronavirus-related fatalities, four were reported from the Mumbai administrative circle and one from Kolhapur district.

The Mumbai administrative circle added 598 cases, followed by 266 in Pune, 46 in Nashik, 53 in Kolhapure, 14 in Aurangabad, 23 in Latur, 16 in Akola and 78 in the Nagpur circle.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,07,366; fresh cases 1,094; death toll 1,48,274; recoveries 79,52,049; active cases 7,043; total tests 8,42,71,732.

Mumbai adds 316 cases

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 316 new coronavirus-positive cases and three fresh fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. With this, the infection tally grew to 11,47,041, while the death toll increased to 19,714, it said in a bulletin.

On Tuesday, the country's financial capital had recorded 285 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality. The city has been reporting more than 200 cases daily since the beginning of September. The active case count went below the 2,500-mark with 2,218 such cases.

A day ago, there were 2,540 active cases. The new cases were detected through 8,075 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, due to which the cumulative test count surged to 1,81,42,983.

On Tuesday, 5,046 tests were conducted in the city. As 635 patients recuperated during the day, Mumbai's overall recovery count rose to 11,25,109. Mumbai's recovery rate is 98.1 per cent. Of the 316 new cases, only 17 patients are symptomatic, while the remaining 299 are asymptomatic, the bulletin said.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city is 0.031 per cent for the period between September 1 and 6, while the doubling rate is 2,249 days.

