Maharashtra reports 810 new Covid cases today, 50% lesser than yesterday; Mumbai adds 351

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The case recovery rate in the state is 98.03 per cent.

Maharashtra reported 810 new cases of coronavirus cases and five fatalities, according to data provided by the state health department. Three of the five deaths were logged from Mumbai. With this, the cumulative tally of infections was recorded at 80,97,294 and the death toll at 1,48,234.

A day earlier, the state had reported 1,639 infections and five deaths due to COVID-19. Mumbai recorded 351 fresh cases.

Of the five COVID-19 fatalities, three were reported from Mumbai and one each from Nagpur city and Gondia district. Maharashtra's COVID-19 fatality rate now stands at 1.73 per cent.

A total of 1,012 people were discharged after COVID-19 treatment in the last 24 hours, which raised the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 79,37,588, leaving the state with 11,472 active cases, the department said in a bulletin.

The case recovery rate in the state is 98.03 per cent.

With 15,659 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests conducted so far in the state went up to 8,40,66,066.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Fresh cases 810, fatalities 5, active cases and 11,472, tests 15,659.

351 cases from Mumbai

Mumbai reported 351 Covid cases and three fatalities taking the tally to 11,43,669 and the toll to 19,691, the civic body said.

Of the fresh infections, 34 patients are symptomatic and admitted to hospitals.

A total of 425 patients in Mumbai remain hospitalised as of Monday for COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

The number of recoveries in the metropolis rose to 11,19,250 after 589 people were discharged. The number of active cases stands at 4,728, the bulletin said.

The Mumbai civic body tested 6,700 samples in the last 24 hours, raising the cumulative number of tests to 1,80,82,587, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate is 97.9 per cent. The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai between August 22 and 28 stood at 0.063 per cent. The doubling rate is 1,098 days, the bulletin said.

Latest India News