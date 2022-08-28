Maharashtra logs 1,639 new Covid cases today, Mumbai adds 610

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Of the new cases, only 40 are symptomatic, including six patients needing oxygen support, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,639 COVID-19 cases and five fatalities, taking the tally to 80,96,484 and the toll to 1,48,229, the state health department said. Of the new cases, Mumbai saw 610 infections and four deaths due to COVID-19.

A total of 1, 698 patients were discharged on Sunday after treatment, raising the count of recoveries to 79,36,576, leaving the state with 11,679 active cases, the department said.

Mumbai region saw 1,105 fresh cases, taking the tally of the total infections in the region to 23,66,475 and the death toll to 40,035, the department said.

Nashik division added 65 cases, Pune division 284, Kolhapur division 57, Aurangabad division 29, Latur division 36, Akola division 16, and Nagpur division 47 cases.

With 29,010 tests conducted on Sunday, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra went up to 8,40,50,407.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Cases, 80,96,484, deaths 1,48,229, recoveries 79,36,576, active cases 11,679, total tests 8,40,50,407, tests

today 29,010.

Mumbai's Covid cases

Of the new cases, only 40 are symptomatic, including six patients needing oxygen support, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The recovery count rose by 814 to touched 11,18,661, leaving the city with 4,969 active cases, he said.

He said the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out in the metropolis increased by 9,635 and stood at 1,80,75,887. Civic data showed that the recovery rate was 97.8 per cent and the caseload doubling time was 1,042 days.

