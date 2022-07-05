Maharashtra records 3,098 fresh Covid cases, 104% more than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The recovery count increased by 4,207 in the last 24 hours to touch 78,21,140, leaving the state with an active caseload of 20,820

Maharashtra saw a surge in Covid cases as the state recorded 3,098 fresh infections on Tuesday. The death toll stood at 1,47,949, with the state recording six new deaths, the health bulletin said. The addition to the tally was 104 per cent more than Monday, while the fatality count too doubled from three to six, a health official pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 4,207 in the last 24 hours to touch 78,21,140, leaving the state with an active caseload of 20,820, he said. Mumbai leads the active tally with 6,409 cases, followed by 5,335 in Pune district and 4,037 in Thane district, the official informed.

Pune on Tuesday reported 1,196 cases, followed by Nashik (167), Nagpur (160), Akola (87), Aurangabad (65), Kolhapur (60) and Latur circle ( 50). The six deaths comprised three in Pune Circle, two in Mumbai Circle and one in Kolhapur Circle, he added.

State health department data showed that the recovery rate was 97.89 per cent, the fatality rate was 1.85 per cent, while the positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 6.39 per cent.

It also revealed that the number of coronavirus tests in the state stood at 8,21,78,511, including 35,664 during the day. This was almost 12,000 more than the 23,701 tests carried out on Monday, the official said.

Cases in Mumbai jump by 53% in 24 hrs

Mumbai saw a 53% jump in Covid cases as the city logged 659 fresh cases. With this the tally stands at 1,116,132 while the death toll rose by one to 19,620, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

A total of 1,289 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Mumbai so far to 10,90,103, he said. The city had reported 431 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities on Monday.

Mumbai is now left with 6,409 active cases, he said, adding that the case positivity rate stood at 7.96 per cent and the recovery rate at 98 per cent. Of the latest cases, 619 patients were asymptomatic, while 40 were hospitalised and seven of them were on oxygen support, he said.

