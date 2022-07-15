Maharashtra logs 2,371 fresh Covid cases; Mumbai records 365 cases

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The count of Covid cases in Nashik district rose to 4,78,149 with the addition of 77 new patients in the last 24 hours, health department officials said.

Maharashtra recorded 2,371 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus while the recovery rate stood at 97.95 percent on Friday. The state health department informed that the overall Covid tally rose to 80,14,823, while the toll increased to 1,48,015.

The state had recorded 2,229 cases and four fatalities on Thursday. Mumbai logged 365 fresh coronavirus cases and two new fatalities. Pune city and Satara district recorded two coronavirus-linked fatalities each, while municipal corporations of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, and Solapur district registered one death each, said the bulletin.

The bulletin said 2,914 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,50,808 and leaving the state with 16,000 active cases. The health department said 39,218 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up the number of swab samples examined so far in the state to 8,25,59,392.

India's Covid tally

India recorded 13,615 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 20 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (July 12), the country saw a total of 13,265 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate to around 98.50 percent and total recoveries data reached 4,29,96,427. READ MORE

The total active cases of Covid in India have risen to 1,31,043, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,30,713.

