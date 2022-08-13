Maharashtra breaches 2,000-mark for new Covid cases after a week; Mumbai adds 867

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai accounted for 4,624 active cases, followed by 2,118 on Pune and 1,401 in Thane, as per state health department data.

Maharashtra reported 2,040 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and one death, according to data provided by the state's health department. This took the tally of total Covid-19 infections in the state to 80,70,258 and the toll to 1,48,168. The state breached the 2,000 mark after over a week. On August 5, the state had logged 2,024 cases and five deaths.

Maharashtra had reported 1,975 cases and five deaths on Friday. Mumbai Circle led with 1,222 new cases, followed by Pune Circle (312), Nagpur Circle (184), Nashik Circle (138), Kolhapur Circle (72), Latur Circle (61), Akola Circle (32)and Aurangabad Circle (18), he said.

The lone fatality occurred in Navi Mumbai, which is part of the Mumbai Circle. The recovery count increased by 2,048 in the last 24 hours and reached 79,10,243, leaving the state with 11,847 active cases.

Mumbai accounted for 4,624 active cases, followed by 2,118 on Pune and 1,401 in Thane, as per state health department data.

So far, 8,36,13,679 samples have been examined for coronavirus in Maharashtra, including 34,186 in the last 24 hours, the data revealed.

The recovery rate was 98.02 per cent, the fatality rate was 1.83 per cent and the positivity rate stood at 5.96 per cent, as per data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 8070258; fresh cases 2040; death toll 148168; recoveries 79,10,243; active cases 11847; total tests 8,36,13,679.

Mumbai Covid scenario

Mumbai added 867 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,31,706, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,663, a civic official said. Earlier on August 10 and 12 as well, the addition to the tally had breached the 800-mark with 852 and 871 cases respectively, he pointed out.

Of the 867 new cases, only 53 were symptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The recovery rate increased by 486 and touched 11,07,419, leaving the metropolis with 4,624 active cases, the official said.

So far, 1,79,41,242 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Mumbai, including 9,973 in the last 24 hours.

This was higher than the 9,213 samples examined in the previous 24-hour period, he added.

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 97.9 per cent and the overall growth rate in cases between August 6 and 12 was 0.050 per cent. The caseload doubling time stood at 1,372 days, as per BMC data.

(with PTI inputs)

