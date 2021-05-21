Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records 29,644 coronavirus cases, 555 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 29,644 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 55,27,092, the death toll increased to 86,618 with 555 new fatalities.

As many as 44,493 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 50,70,801, The number of active cases stands at 3,67,121.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 91.74 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.57 per cent.

Currently, 27,94,457 people are in home quarantine and 20,946 are in institutional quarantine.

Latest India News