Maharashtra logs 1,862 new Covid cases today; Mumbai adds 410 infections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI So far, 78,93,764 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 2,099 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active tally of 12,077, he said.

Maharashtra reported a drop in daily Covid-19 cases on Thursday as the state reported 1,862 new infections, 70 less than the day before. On Wednesday, Maharashtra had logged 1,932 infections and seven deaths.

The state reported seven deaths on Thursday. With the new cases, the total tally of infections rose to 80,53,965 and the death toll to 1,48,124. The seven deaths comprise two each in Mumbai, Pune and Satara and one in Thane, he said.

So far, 78,93,764 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 2,099 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active tally of 12,077, he said.

State health department data showed that the coronavirus recovery rate was 98.01 per cent. The overall number of coronavirus tests in Maharashtra reached 8,33,21,005 after 40,123 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, it revealed.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures for the day: Total cases 80,53,965; fresh cases 1,862, death toll 1,48,124; recoveries 78,93,764; active cases 12,077; total tests 8,33,21,005.

Mumbai: Covid cases

Mumbai on Thursday logged 410 new coronavirus cases, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the city, the local civic body said. With these additions, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 11,26,150, while the death toll increased to 19,654, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

The city has reported 24 less cases compared to Wednesday, but logged more than 400 COVID-19 infections for the second day in a row. A day before, Mumbai had witnessed 434 COVID-19 cases and one death.

As per the bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after 9,691 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,78,62,485.

A day ago, 10,725 swab samples were examined for detection of COVID-19. Mumbai's tally of recuperated patients rose to 11,04,261 after 279 more people recovered from the infection, said the bulletin.

The city has a recovery rate of 98.1 per cent and it now left with 2,235 active COVID-19 cases, it said. Of the 410 new COVID-19 cases, only 28 patients were symptomatic, according to the BMC.

The growth rate of COVID-19 stood at 0.027 per cent between July 28 and August 3, while the case doubling rate was 2,621 days, said the bulletin.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News