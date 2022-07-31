Maharashtra logs 1,849 new Covid cases today, 52 infections of highly transmissible BA variant

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra's fatality rate stands at 1.84 per cent, he said.

Maharashtra reported 1,849 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday and three deaths, informed the state's health department in a bulletin. The total tally of coronavirus cases rose to 80,47,455 with the new infections and the death toll to 1,48,104.

The fresh fatalities were reported from Mumbai (2) and Ratnagiri district (1).

With 1,853 people discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in the state rose to 78,86,348 at the recovery rate of 98 per cent, leaving Maharashtra with 13,003 active cases, the official said.

The state laboratories have detected 52 cases of BA.5 and 10 cases of BA. 4 sub-variants along with 79 patients of BA.2.75, the official said.

While eight cases of BA.2.75 sub-variant of novel coronavirus are from Solapur, the rest of the cases are from Pune.

With the new additions, the count of BA.4 and BA.5 patients has increased to 258 and 199, respectively, he said.



With 41,354 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 8,31,88,369.



