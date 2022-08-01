Maharashtra logs 830 new Covid cases today, sharp 55% decline from yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the city is now left with 1,889 active cases.

Maharashtra reported a sharp decline of fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday as the state recorded 830 new COVID-19 cases, a day after 1,849 tested positive for coronavirus a day earlier. This took the overall tally to 80,48,285, an official said.

The death toll increased by one to reach 1,48,105, he said, adding this figure, too, was a dip from the three COVID-19-linked fatalities registered on Sunday. Mumbai accounted for 164 of the new cases, while the sole coronavirus-related death took place in Beed district, he pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 1,024 in the last 24 hours and stood at 78,87,372, leaving the state with an active caseload of 12,808, he said. State health department data showed the coronavirus fatality rate was 1.84 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98 per cent.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in the state reached 8,32,07,144 after 18,775 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 80,48,285; fresh cases 830; death toll 1,48,105; active cases 12,808; total tests 8,32,07,144.

Mumbai Covid update

Mumbai on Monday recorded 164 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,24,977, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,651, as no fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, while the count of recoveries reached 11,03,437 after 176 patients recovered from the infection, the official said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the city is now left with 1,889 active cases.

Of the 164 new cases, 16 patients are symptomatic and one of them is on oxygen support, it said.

As many as 6,689 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests carried out in the city to 1,78,36,284.

The recovery rate in the city stands at 98 per cent, while the doubling rate of cases was 2,973 days, and the overall growth rate between July 25 and 31 is 0.023 per cent, the bulletin stated.

(with PTI inputs)

Latest India News