Maharashtra: Two die due to Delta plus in Raigad, toll mounts to 4

Maharashtra: 2 more die due to Covid-19 Delta plus variant in Raigad, toll rises to 4

Two more patients succumbed to contagious Delta plus variant of Coronavirus in Maharashtra's Raigad. Both the deceased were residents of Uran and Nagothane areas of Raigad, respectively. On Thursday, a 63-year-old fully vaccinated woman died of Delta plus variant of Covid-19 in Mumbai's Ghatkopar.

This is Mumbai's first death and the second death reported in Maharashtra due to the Delta Plus variant. The first was an 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri, who succumbed on June 13.

As per the data released on Wednesday, there were 65 patients infected with the Delta plus variant in the entire state. Seven of them were from Mumbai. Of 65 cases, 32 people infected with Delta Plus are men.

Across Maharashtra, 13 cases of Delta Plus variant have been reported from Jalgaon, followed by Ratnagiri (12), Mumbai (11), Pune and Thane (6 each) as well as one case each in Chandrapur, Akola, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Beed districts. Two cases each were reported in Gondia, Nanded and Raigad while three were recorded in Palghar.

Out of the 65 such patients found in the state so far, the highest cases, 33, were in the 19 to 45 age group and 17 in the 46 to 60 age bracket. Seven children aged below 18 and eight people above 60 also tested positive for the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus.

