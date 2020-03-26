Thursday, March 26, 2020
     
Maharashtra COVID-19 cases notch up to 125 including 4 deaths

With three more COVID-19 positive cases detected on Thursday, the total number of infected persons rose from 122 to 125 in Maharashtra, health officials said.

Mumbai Published on: March 26, 2020 16:43 IST
Image Source : PTI

Earlier, the test reports of two persons admitted was found positive followed by one more case detected as positive.

Fight Against Coronavirus

The new cases include one each from Mumbai, Thane and Nagpur, and their treatment is currently underway.

Mumbai has so far recorded four deaths of COVID-19 patients - two men both 63-years old, a 65-year old and a 68-year old Philippines national.

(With Inputs from IANS)

 

