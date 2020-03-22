Massive surge in Maharashtra COVID 19 cases; 74 test positive, 2 dead

Maharashtra has witnessed a massive rise in the novel coronavirus positive cases on Sunday as a total number of confirmed cases jumped to 74 and one more death reported. According to official 10 more positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Of the 10 new cases, 6 are in Mumbai and 4 in Pune, they said on Sunday.

On Sunday, India reported 5th COVID-19 death as a 63-year-old patient has died in Mumbai, Maharashtra. A 55-year-old COVID-19 patient who tested positive for Coronavirus had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease, said Public Health Department. Late on Saturday, he developed severe breathing problems and succumbed around 11 p.m.

A 63-year-old COVID19 patient succumbed to illness last night. The patient who tested positive for Coronavirus had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease: Public Health Dept, Mumbai, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/9O115QxgGd — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Earlier on March 17, the state's first victim, a 63-year-old man with history of foreign travel to Dubai had died due to coronavirus.

According to the Union Health Ministry, novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 324 on Sunday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country.

The total includes 41 foreign nationals and four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra so far.

"The total number of active COVID-19 cases across India stands at 296 so far," the ministry said, adding that 24 others have been cured/discharged/migrated while four have died.

