Image Source : PTI Maharashtra's COVID-19 case count rises by 12,608, death toll by 364

With a single-day rise of 12,608 cases on Friday, Maharashtra's COVID-19 count rose to 5,72,734, the state health department said. The death of 364 patients during the day pushed the fatality count to 19,427, it said in a statement.

As many as 10,484 patients were discharged on Friday following their recovery, the department added. With this, a total of 4,01,442 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state till now.

There are 1,51,555 active cases in Maharashtra as present, it said, adding that 30,45,085 people have been tested so far.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage