Maharashtra's COVID-19 case count rises by 12,608, death toll by 364

With a single-day rise of 12,608 cases on Friday, Maharashtra's COVID-19 count rose to 5,72,734, the state health department said. The death of 364 patients during the day pushed the fatality count to 19,427, it said in a statement.
As many as 10,484 patients were discharged on Friday following their recovery, the department added. With this, a total of 4,01,442 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state till now.
There are 1,51,555 active cases in Maharashtra as present, it said, adding that 30,45,085 people have been tested so far.