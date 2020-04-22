Image Source : ANI Maharashtra couple kills time by digging 25 ft deep well in 21 days

As the whole nation and various countries are under lockdown, people are staying home to keep coronavirus at bay and spending more time with their families. But there is a unique family in Maharashtra that has decided to utilize its time by digging a well during the lockdown period to beat the water crisis.

Gajanan Pakmode and his wife Pushpa, residents of Karkheda village of Maharashtra's Washim district, started digging up a well outside their house after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day long nationwide lockdown. The family of four -- husband, wife, and two kids -- performed Puja in front of their home before commencing the work.

Maharashtra: Gajanan Pakmode & his wife from Karkheda village of Washim have dug a 25-feet deep well at the premises of their house in 21 days. Gajanan says,"due to #CoronavirusLockdown we couldn't go outside. So my wife and I decided to do something." pic.twitter.com/mSFcsk7Diu — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

While speaking to ANI, Gajanan said, "Due to Coronavirus Lockdown we couldn't go outside. So my wife and I decided to do something."

After digging continuously, they found water at 25 feet below the ground. "On the 21st day since we began digging, we hit water and our joy knew no bounds," said Gajanan, who is a mason.

"Initially when we started digging, our neighbours ridiculed us, but we went on we hit the water at 25 feet after 21 days of digging," he added.

According to the family, they decided to dig a well as the local water supply scheme remains shut most of the time, and digging well during the time of lockdown seemed a better option than staring at a dry tap.

The couple said that they are glad to make this possible and now they have a permanent remedy for their water woes.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 9 new cases in Dharavi, number of infections in state inches closer to 6000

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage