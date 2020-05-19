Maharashtra COVID-19 tally at 37,136 with 2,127 new cases; 76 deaths

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maha COVID-19 tally at 37,136 with 2,127 new cases; 76 deaths

Maharashtra recorded 2,127 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 37,136, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 1,325 with 76 patients dying, 43 of them in Mumbai, officials said. This was the third consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 coronavirus cases. The number of deaths during the day was also the highest so far, a health department official said.

Earlier in the evening, health minister Rajesh Tope had put the number of new cases at 2,100 and total number cases at 37,158, with a record 1,202 being discharged. As per the late night statement, Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 37,136, new cases 2,127, deaths 1,325, discharged 1,202, active cases 26,164, people tested so far 2,93,998.

