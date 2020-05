Image Source : FILE Maharashtra COVID-19 cases up by 1,278 to 22 thousand

With as many as 1,278 people testing COVID-19 positive on Sunday alone, the tally of patients in Maharashtra soared to 22,171, a health official

said. The coronavirus death toll in the state also crossed the 800-mark as 53 more persons died due to the infection, he said.

The death toll now stands at 832, the official said. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 22,171, deaths 832, discharged 4,199, active cases 17,140 and people tested so far 2,38,766.

