Maharashtra reports 4,092 new coronavirus cases, 40 fatalities

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra reports 4,092 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 4,092 new coronavirus cases, taking the state's tally to 20,64,278. A total of 40 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours from the state, taking the total death toll to 51,529, the health department said. A total of 1,355 patients were discharged during the day. With this, the recovery count in the state grew to 19,75,603, it said.

There are 35,965 active cases in the state at present. Currently, 1,74,243 patients are in-home quarantine and 1,747 others in institutional quarantine, the department said in a statement.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.7 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.5 per cent, it added. With 48,782 tests conducted on Sunday, the overall test count of the state went up to 1,53,21,608.

Mumbai city reported 645 cases on Sunday and four deaths. With this, the case count in the country's financial capital mounted to 3,14,076, including 11,419 deaths.

In the Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite towns, the number of positive cases rose by 1,141 to 7,04,561, while 13 deaths took the fatality count to 19,685.

Nashik city reported 122 new cases, Pune city 353, Pimpri Chinchwad 138.

Aurangabad city and Hingoli did not report any new cases. Aurangabad division did not report any death due to the infection.

In the Kolhapur division, only one death was reported in Ratnagiri.

Except for four deaths in Beed, no fatality was reported anywhere else in the Latur division.

