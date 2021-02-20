Maharashtra: NCP leader Eknath Khadse, Bacchu Kadu test COVID positive amid surge in cases

Saturday, February 20, 2021
     
Bacchu Kadu was admitted in November last year for Coronavirus. He said he was tested positive again and feeling fine.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mumbai Updated on: February 20, 2021 9:20 IST
Image Source : PTI

NCP leader Eknath Khadse and Maharashtra Minister Bacchu Kadu claimed separately on Friday to have contracted coronavirus infection for a second time. Khadse, a former minister who is admitted to Bombay Hospital here, announced the result of his COVID-19 test.

”I was admitted in November last year for the same infection. I have tested positive again. I am feeling fine,” he said. Minister of State for Water Resources Bacchu Kadu also made a similar announcement.

He had tested positive for the infection in September. ”I have tested COVID-19 positive for a second time.

"I am currently in isolation. Those who have come in contact with me, please get tested,” he tweeted. Meanwhile, sources close to Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said he has isolated himself as two people who worked in his office have tested positive for virus.

