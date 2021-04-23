Image Source : PTI COVID-19: Maharashtra records 66,836 new cases, over 700 deaths, highest ever in 24 hours

Maharashtra recorded as many as 66,836 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 41,61,676, the death toll increased to 63,252 with 773 new fatalities.

As many as 74,045 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 34,04,792. The number of active cases stands at 6,91,851.

E-pass system for emergency travel in Maharashtra

With strict restrictions for containing the COVID-19 pandemic coming into force in Maharashtra, the police on Friday reintroduced the e-pass system for inter-state and inter-district travel in "extreme emergency" situations.

Fresh restrictions on travel, attendance in offices and weddings came into force on Thursday night. The state, which is facing an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, was already under several restrictions since April 14.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 81.81 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.52 per cent.

Currently, 41,88,266 people are in home quarantine and 29,378 are in institutional quarantine.

