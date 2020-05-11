Image Source : AP 1,230 new coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra today, state total at 23,401 now

1,230 new coronavirus cases and 36 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Monday, the state health department said. The total number of cases in the state rose to 23,401. The total number of coronavirus deaths now stands at 868.

Maharashtra coronavirus update:

-Total new cases in Maharashtra in last 24 hours: 1,230

-Total deaths in state in last 24 hours: 36

-Total deaths due to coronavirus in Maharashtra: 868

-Total cases in Maharashtra so far: 23,401

-Total cases in Mumbai alone: 14,521

-Total deaths in Mumbai in alone: 528

-Deaths in Mumbai in last 24 hours: 20

-New Cases in Mumbai in last 24 hours: 782

-Patients discharged till date after full recovery in state: 4,786

Meanwhile, exactly two months after the first case of coronavirus was found in Mumbai, the count stood at 14,355 on Monday with the addition of 791 new infections, while the death toll rose to 528.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 791 new cases of coronavirus took the tally to 14,355, whereas the toll reached 528 with 20 more deaths.

The BMC said so far 3,110 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals, including 106 on Monday.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 67,000-mark while death toll has crossed 2,200. With the cases rising despite the nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Modi held another crucial meeting with the chief ministers of state.

On the other hand, Indian Railways has decided to gradually resume passenger train services amid the ongoing lockdown with 15 special trains from May 12.

