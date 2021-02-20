Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records over 6,000 new Covid cases again, tally surges to 20.93 lakh

Maharashtra on Saturday reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus infections for the second day in a row, indicating a worsening pandemic situation. According to official data, the state recorded 6,281 positive cases in last the 24 hours. As many as 40 deaths were reported from across the state taking the total death toll to 51,753.

The state had recorded over 6,000 cases after a gap of three months on Friday.

The case tally stands at 20,93,913 in Maharashtra, including 19,92,530 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases stands at 48,439.

