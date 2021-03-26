Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records 36,902 new coronavirus cases, 112 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 36,902 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 26,37,735, the death toll increased to 53,907 with 112 new fatalities.

As many as 17,019 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 23,00,056. The number of active cases stands at 2,82,451.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 87.2 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.04 per cent.

Currently, 14,29,998 people are in home quarantine and 14,578 are in institutional quarantine.

