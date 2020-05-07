Image Source : AP Maharashtra: Another cop succumbs to coronavirus; 531 test positive

A 58-year-old assistant sub-inspector of police has died of coronavirus in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Thursday. With this, five police personnel from the state have so far succumbed to the viral infection.

The assistant sub-inspector, posted at Solapur MIDC police station, was admitted to the civil hospital there on Tuesday after he tested positive for coronavirus. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Wednesday, the official said.

The victim, who was set to retire after four months, was on duty till last week, he said.

Meanwhile, 531 Maharashtra police officials have been tested positive for deadly coronavirus. Of these 51 are police officers whole 480 are police constable. So far, 39 police officials have recovered. 5 policemen have succumbed to the virus, including 3 are from Mumbai.

Maharashtra Police expressed grief over the personnel's demise.

"DGP and all ranks of Maharashtra Police offer their condolences to the bereaved family, the state police said in a tweet.

Last month, three personnel of Mumbai Police and one of Pune Police died of COVID-19.

(With PTI input)

