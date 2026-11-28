Mumbai:

A fresh political confrontation has erupted within the Opposition camp over the proposed Delimitation Bill, with the Maharashtra Congress taking a swipe at its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ally, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). The Congress has questioned NCP-SP's decision to support the BJP-led Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, reminding party chief Sharad Pawar and working president Supriya Sule of the support it extended to secure the veteran leader's re-election to the Rajya Sabha earlier this year.

In a pointed message posted on X, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) recalled how it had given up its claim to a Rajya Sabha seat to facilitate Pawar's return to the Upper House at the age of 85. The party used the episode to question the NCP-SP's current position on the delimitation legislation, which has become a major political flashpoint ahead of Parliament's upcoming sitting.

The Congress also highlighted the role played by Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge in backing Pawar's candidature, alleging that the NCP-SP leadership had now chosen to support a proposal brought forward by the BJP government.

'Congress stood firmly behind Sharad Pawar': Maharashtra Congress

Recounting the Rajya Sabha election arithmetic, the Maharashtra Congress said the elections for seven seats from the state were scheduled for March 2026. At the time, the NCP-SP had only 10 MLAs, while 36 votes were required for a candidate to win a seat.

The Congress had 16 legislators, while the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had 20. The party claimed that these numbers made the support of its legislators crucial for Pawar's election to the Rajya Sabha.

The Maharashtra Congress further alleged that Supriya Sule had personally approached senior Congress leaders to seek their backing for her father's candidature. According to the party, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge agreed to the request, following which Congress gave up its claim to the seat. The Shiv Sena (UBT) also extended its support, and the MVA subsequently endorsed Pawar's candidature unanimously.

In its post, the Maharashtra Congress said, "The Congress party had stood firmly behind Sharad Pawar right to the end to send him back to the Rajya Sabha at the age of 85. Elections were due to be held in March 2026 for Maharashtra’s 7 Rajya Sabha seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) had just 10 MLAs. A candidate needed 36 votes to get elected. Congress had 16 MLAs, while Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had 20,"

Taking its criticism further, the party questioned why Pawar and his party were now backing the Centre's proposed legislation. "Supriya Sule sought Congress leaders’ support for Sharad Pawar’s candidacy. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge agreed without any hesitation. Congress set aside its claim to its own seat and supported Sharad Pawar’s candidacy. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) then also backed him, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously confirmed his candidacy. And now what? Against the backdrop of the delimitation law, the same Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and their Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) are going to support the BJP government," it said.

Why is NCP-SP supporting the Delimitation Bill?

The Congress's criticism came after NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad announced on Friday that his party would support the proposed delimitation exercise. Awhad said the decision followed discussions with Sharad Pawar and described delimitation as a constitutional requirement. Clarifying the party's position, Awhad told reporters, "The discussion wasn't about our party's official stance. The general point being made was that the delimitation process is a constitutional requirement... A decision has been made to support the delimitation process, and we will indeed support it. We will support the delimitation."

His remarks have placed the NCP-SP in a politically uncomfortable position within the Opposition alliance, particularly as the Congress has raised questions over the implications of supporting the BJP-led government's proposal. The disagreement highlights differences within the MVA over how the Opposition should approach the proposed constitutional and legislative changes.

Delimitation Bill proposes 850 Lok Sabha seats

The proposed delimitation legislation seeks to increase the total strength of the Lok Sabha from its present 543 seats to 850. Of these, 815 seats are proposed to be allocated to states, while the remaining 35 would be assigned to Union Territories. The proposed changes have triggered a wider political debate over the future distribution of parliamentary representation and the possible impact on states. The issue has become particularly significant because delimitation could reshape the electoral representation of states in Parliament.

Parliament to reconvene from November 30

The political debate is unfolding ahead of the upcoming sitting of Parliament. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that the government has requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the two Houses to transact essential government business. The Lok Sabha is scheduled to meet from November 30, while the Rajya Sabha is expected to reconvene from December 2.

(With inputs from ANI)

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