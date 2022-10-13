Maharashtra: 'Conflict tiger' CT-1 that killed 13 persons captured in Gadchiroli

Thursday, October 13, 2022
     
Maharashtra: The capturing of 'Conflict tiger' CT-1 was a result of relentless effort by Tadoba Tiger Rescue team, the Rapid Response Teams of Chandrapur, Navegaon-Nagzira and other units.

PTI Reported By: PTI Gadchiroli Published on: October 13, 2022 13:20 IST
The tiger has been sent to Gorewada rescue centre in Nagpur
The Maharashtra forest department on Thursday tranquilised and captured 'conflict tiger' CT-1 after it had killed 13 persons in Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts in the state's Vidarbha region, an official said.

The tiger was moving in Wadsa forest range here in Gadchiroli and was becoming a threat to human lives, he added.

"The tiger had killed six persons in Wadsa, four in Bhandara and three in Brahmapuri forest range in Chandrapur district. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Nagpur had, in a meeting on October 4, directed that conflict tiger CT-1 be captured," he said.

"Accordingly, the Tadoba Tiger Rescue team, the Rapid Response Teams of Chandrapur, Navegaon-Nagzira and other units worked on war-footing to capture the tiger. It was tranquilised and captured from Wadsa forest range on Thursday morning," he informed.

It has been sent to Gorewada rescue centre in Nagpur, some 183 kilometres from here, for rehabilitation, the official added.

Generally, tigers that attack humans apart from circumstances like defending cubs or trying to save one's own life are referred to as conflict tigers.

