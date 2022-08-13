Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde planning to build new Sena Bhavan? Here's what minister's tweet says

Maharashtra news: Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Friday commented on the ongoing reports that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is planning to build a new Shiv Sena Bhawan in Mumbai for the faction led by rebel MLAs and Shinde. He refuted such claims made by many and called it a misconception.

"There is a misconception that a parallel Shivsena Bhavan is being made in Dadar. However, we are trying to find a central office so that the CM can meet common people. We respect Shivsena Bhavan and it will remain so," he tweeted in Marathi.

Reports had said that no location has been fixed yet for the new Bhavan, but they are looking for a place near the existing Shivsena Bhavan in Mumbai's Dadar.

Portfolios to be allocated soon, says Fadnavis

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said portfolios would be allocated to the newly-appointed ministers in Maharashtra soon. He also assured that the government would soon release the compensation for crop losses suffered by the state farmers due to heavy rains. Talking to reporters at the airport here, Fadnavis congratulated Chandrashekhar Bawankule on his appointment as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Maharashtra unit president. "Portfolios will be allocated to the new ministers soon," he said in response to a query.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expanded his two-member ministry on Tuesday, 41 days after taking oath as the CM. He inducted 18 ministers - nine each from his rebel Shiv Sena group and the BJP.

Aaditya Thackeray steps out of Mumbai

Shiv Sena leader and former CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray has hit the road to connect with the party's base since the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra. The Thackeray scion has been touring various parts of the state, especially the constituencies of rebel Sena MLAs, as the party faction led by his father Uddhav Thackeray faces an existential crisis. Over the last one-and-half months, the tone and tenor of the usually calm 32-year-old Aaditya, who represents the Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai, has taken on aggression.

