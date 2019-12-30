Maharashtra cabinet expansion: List of newly inducted ministers

Image Source : ANI NCP's Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra under the leadership of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray underwent a massive cabinet expansion as a total of 35 ministers including Aaditya Thackeray, 25 as Cabinet and 10 as Minister of State (MoS) took the oath of office on Monday.

Aaditya Thackeray has been made a Cabinet minister along with other Maha Vikas Aghadi heavyweights like former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, ex-Leader of Opposition in Council Dhananjay Munde, ex-Speaker Dilip Walse-Patil, and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik.

List of newly inducted ministers in Maharashtra government's cabinet expansion

Ashok Chavan - Congress

Dhananjay Munde - NCP

Aditi Tatkare (MoS) - NCP

Dilip Walse-Patil - NCP

Varsha Gaikwad - Congress

Yashomati Thakur- Congress

Abdul Sattar Nabi (MoS) - Shiv Sena

Nawab Malik - NCP

Hasan Mushrif - NCP

Aslam Shaikh (all Cabinet rank) - Congress

Anil Parab - Shiv Sena

Vijay Wadettiwar - Congress

Jitendra Awhad - NCP

Anil Deshmukh - NCP

Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh - Congress

Rajesh Tope - NCP

MoS Satej Patil - Congress

Bachu Kadu - Independent

Vishwajeet Kadam

The new ministers were sworn-in by Governor BS Koshyari at the Maharashtra Legislature Complex, Nariman Point. Since six ministers took the oath on November 28 along with Thackeray, today's expansion has taken the strength of his ministry to 41, plus the Chief Minister.

The Shiv Sena last month joined hands with the Congress and NCP, its traditional adversaries, after its alliance with the BJP collapsed over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

As per the power-sharing formula decided by the three MVA allies, the Sena will get 15 ministerial berths, excluding the CM's post, the NCP will also get 15 and the Congress 12.

The Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs, the NCP-54 and the Congress-44 in the 288-member House.

