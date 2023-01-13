Maharashtra: 10 killed as bus collides with truck near Nashik; CM Shinde announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Maharashtra: Bus carrying Sai Baba devotees collided with a truck near Pathare on Nashik-Shirdi Highway

Maharashtra road accident: In a tragic incident, at least 10 people were killed and several others injured after a bus carrying Sai Baba devotees collided with a truck in Maharashtra. According to Nashik police, the incident took place near Pathare on Nashik-Shirdi Highway.

As per preliminary reports, the deceased included seven women, two small boys and a man. The injured were immediately rushed to the Sinnar Rural Hospital and Yashwant Hospital in Sinnar.

CM Shinde announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to kin of deceased

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the accident. He also announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister also instructed relevant authorities to conduct an investigation into the incident.

In addition, CM Shinde also spoke to the Nashik divisional commissioner and asked him to shift the injured immediately to Nashik and Shirdi for treatment.

ALSO READ: Pune: Several injured, nearly 30 vehicles damaged as truck loses control on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway

Latest India News