Maharashtra government to review PM Modi's ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

A review of all ongoing development projects in Maharashtra is underway, state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said. The development projects include Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The bullet train project has faced stiff opposition from farmers and tribals whose lands are to be acquired.

"This government is of the common man. Like you asked now, yes, we will review the bullet train (project). Have I stayed the bullet train project like Aarey car shed? No, I haven't," he told reporters here late Sunday night.

The state government will also come out with a white paper on the financial condition of the state, Thackeray said.

He said the state government, which has a debt of nearly Rs five lakh crore, is firm on giving unconditional loan waivers to farmers.

The announcements came a day after the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government forged by the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress more than a month after the election results were out won the trust vote in the state Assembly with the support of 169 legislators in the 288-member House.

The priorities of the previous BJP-led government in the state - in which his party was a constituent - were not "misplaced", he said and added that there would be no vendetta politics.

