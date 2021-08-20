Maharashtra: 12 labourers killed as truck carrying iron rods overturns in Buldhana

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 12 laborers killed as truck carrying iron rods overturns in Maharashtra's Buldhana

At least 12 labourers were killed when a truck carrying iron rods overturned in Maharashtra's Buldhana on Friday. A few labourers also suffered injuries, following which they were rushed to a government hospital in Jalna district.

According to officials, the truck driver was trying to evade a crash with a car approaching from the opposite direction.

The incident occurred near Dusarbid village at Tadegaon Phata on Sindkhedraja-Mehkar Road around 12 noon when the labourers were being taken for the work on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway project.

Officials said a total of 16 labourers were travelling in the vehicle that was also transporting steel for the highway project.

The personnel of the Kingaon Raja police station rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation as soon as they received the information. While some of the injured were taken to a state-run hospital in neighbouring Jalna district, others were admitted to Sindhkhedraja hospital.

Most of these labourers were from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Woman 'accidentally' falls on Delhi Metro tracks, suffers minor injuries

Latest India News