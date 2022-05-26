'Go home and cook': Maharashtra BJP chief tells Supriya Sule, triggers row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGES Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and NCP MP Supriya Sule

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Thursday triggered a controversy after he asked NCP leader Supriya Sule to 'go home and cook' instead of being in politics. The comment instantly drew flak from various leaders of her party.

Patil's remarks came amid the two parties' tussle ver reservations for OBC (Other Backward Class) in the state. However, the BJP leader defended himself and said that his words were part of a "rural style" of speaking and that he did not mean to disrespect women or Sule, who is the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

On Wednesday, Patil, during the BJP's protest, hit out at Sule, saying, "Why are you (Sule) even in politics, just go home and cook. Go to Delhi or to a cemetery, but get us the OBC quota. Despite being a Lok Sabha member, how come you don't know how to get an appointment with the chief minister."

NCP hits back

Taking a dim view of Patil's remarks, NCP's state women wing president Vidya Chavan, without taking his name, said a person who denied a ticket to a sitting woman MLA and contested from her constituency is bad-mouthing an MP, who has been honored with the Sansad Ratna award (for good performance) twice. "We know you believe in Manusmriti, but we will not remain silent anymore," she said.

"He should learn to make chapattis so that he can help his wife at home," the NCP leader quipped.

Sule's husband reacts

Supriya Sule's husband Sadanand Sule also in a social media post criticized Patil's remarks, saying, "This is the Maharashtra BJP president speaking about Supriya. I have always maintained that they (BJP) are misogynistic and demean women whenever they can."

"I am proud of my wife who is a homemaker, mother, and a successful politician, one amongst many other hardworking and talented women in India. This is an insult to all women,” he said.

Patil presents his defence

Patil on Thursday claimed his comments were blown out of proportion. "My words were part of a style of speaking found commonly in rural parts of Maharashtra. At times, women in villages tell their children to go to a graveyard if they can't do certain things,” he said.

The BJP leader also said leaving aside the “cook” remarks, nothing else in his comments was demeaning or insensitive towards women.

“Similar is the case with the 'go to a cemetery' comment. The MVA government's failure to secure the OBC quota in civic bodies (elections) prompted me to say it. You will find many people using such words,” he said.

Patil also said that Sadanand Sule should learn about village life. "There are many such proverbs used in rural areas...My comments have been blown out of proportion. Even Supriya Sule has responded to my comments considerately, saying I have the right to make comments,” he said.

