Maharashtra becomes 11th state to bring anti-conversion law in December: Check list of other states

The Maharashtra government plans to introduce a strict law to prevent religious conversions during the upcoming winter session of the state legislature. Minister of State for Home (Rural), Pankaj Bhoyar, announced this in the legislative council on Monday. He said the proposed law will have tougher provisions than those found in similar laws in other states. Once enacted, Maharashtra will become the 11th state in India to have such legislation in place.
Anti-conversion law to be introduced in Winter Session
"A panel has been formed under the Director General of Police to frame a law (against religious conversions) that will be stricter than the rest of the 10 states. A report (on the issue drafted by DGP) has been submitted and the law will be passed in the coming (winter) session," Bhoyar told the House.
The winter session of the state legislature is usually held in December in Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra.
Here's a list of 10 states with anti-conversion law
- Rajasthan
- Uttar Pradesh
- Madhya Pradesh
- Odisha
- Andhra Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Gujarat
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jharkhand
- Uttarakhand
(With PTI inputs)
Also Read: Tesla makes India debut with first Mumbai store, CM Fadnavis wants company to build here
Also Read: 'People point fingers at me': Shinde rebukes Shiv Sena leaders over Gaikwad, Shirsat controversies