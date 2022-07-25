Monday, July 25, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Maharashtra: Autorickshaw fares to increase in Pune from Monday | Details

Maharashtra: Autorickshaw fares to increase in Pune from Monday | Details

Maharashtra: Autorickshaws will charge Rs 23 for the first 1.5 km instead of Rs 21, and Rs 15 for every subsequent kilometer instead of the prevailing rate of Rs 14, an RTA official said.

PTI Reported By: PTI Pune Published on: July 25, 2022 20:39 IST
The fare hike comes just nine months after the previous
Image Source : PTI The fare hike comes just nine months after the previous revision in October last year.

Maharashtra: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday announced a hike in autorickshaw fares by Rs 2 from August 1 in Maharashtra's Pune district.

Autorickshaws will charge Rs 23 for the first 1.5 km instead of Rs 21, and Rs 15 for every subsequent kilometre instead of the prevailing rate of Rs 14, an RTA official said.

The new fare hike will be applicable in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits and Baramati, he said. The RTA, headed by the district collector, revised the fare chart for the three jurisdictions in a meeting held on Monday, the official said.

The fare hike comes just nine months after the previous revision in October last year. "The decision to increase the fare was taken based on the recommendations of the Khatua committee report, and the demands of the hike due to the rise of CNG prices was also taken into consideration," Pune Regional Transport Officer Ajit Shinde said.

It is mandatory for all autorickshaw drivers to recalibrate metres in their vehicles, he said. Meanwhile, the autorickshaw union demanded an increase in its tariff from the state transport department.

Related Stories
Mumbai Coastal Road project 58% ready, likely to be operational by November 2023. See pics

Mumbai Coastal Road project 58% ready, likely to be operational by November 2023. See pics

Man creates drama, climbs mobile phone tower in Jalna, demands wife's return from her maternal home

Man creates drama, climbs mobile phone tower in Jalna, demands wife's return from her maternal home

Maharashtra reports 2,015 new infections, 16% lower than yesterday; Mumbai adds 238

Maharashtra reports 2,015 new infections, 16% lower than yesterday; Mumbai adds 238

One of the autorickshaw drivers on the condition of anonymity said, "Majority of autorickshaws in Pune city run on CNG because it is more affordable than petrol, but with the rising prices here, we were facing a huge loss. The price hike from August 1 will ease the burden." 

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News