Maharashtra ATS challenges 2006 Mumbai train blast acquittals in Supreme Court A bench headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai has taken cognisance of the matter and scheduled it for hearing on Thursday, July 24.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Bombay High Court's decision to acquit all accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case. The move comes just a day after the High Court verdict stirred public and legal discourse over the handling of one of the deadliest terror attacks in India's recent history.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai has taken cognisance of the matter and scheduled it for hearing on Thursday, July 24. The appeal by the ATS marks a crucial legal push to revisit the High Court’s ruling that overturned multiple convictions in the case. The 2006 serial blasts, which targeted Mumbai's suburban trains, had claimed over 189 lives and left over 800 people injured.

More details to be added.